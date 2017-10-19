For Sale: Mugen-Honda F1 V10

This Mugen-Honda MF-351 V10 is for sale in Italy with an asking price of €10,000 or about $11,848. This 3.5 L V10 made around 700 horsepower with the Footwork F1 team using MF-351H and MF-351HB versions in 193 and the Lotus F1 team using the MF-351HC and MF-351HD versions in 1994. The seller doesn’t indicate which team used this engine or if it was used at all. If you are looking to win internet points on your S2000 project this could be the way to do it.

Source: Race Cars Direct via Reddit via Road&Track