Mazda MX-5 with a Twin-Turbo V8

Street Machine set out to turn a Mazda MX-5 they purchased online sight-unseen into a very powerful monster. They sent the MX-5 to All Race Fabrications for most of the fabrication such as strengthening the chassis, installing a roll cage, fuel cell, and four-link rear suspension. Sticking out of the engine bay is a 5.7 L LS1 V8 built by Powerhouse Engines with twin GCG GTW3684 turbochargers. The combo is good for 1,000 horsepower. Behind the engine is a Powerglide two-speed automatic transmission and 9″ rear end. Enjoy the build videos below and see how this crazy project came together.

Source: Street Machine and Street Machine TV