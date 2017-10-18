1971 FJ40 with a 3F-E Inline-Six

This 1971 Toyota FJ40 was converted into a rock crawler by Proffitt’s Resurrection Land Cruisers in Austin, Colorado. The company stretched the SUV 13.75 inches giving it a 106″ wheelbase similar in length of a FJ43. For power they turned to a 4.0 L 3F-E inline-six from a FJ62. These engines produce 155 hp (116 kW) and 220 lb-ft (303 Nm) of torque. Behind the engine sits an A440 automatic transmission with a 4:1 transfer case going to a FJ62 front axle and FJ60 rear axle. Each axle contains ARB lockers with 5.29 gears. The FJ rides on a custom 3-link front and custom 4-link rear suspension with Bilstein coilovers and 40″ tires on each corner.

Source: Proffitt’s Resurrection Land Cruisers Project page, FB page, and MotorMavens