Toyota Tacoma with a Turbo 2JZ

What should you do when you want to go faster than the rated roll cage in your Supra Mk4 will allow and you worry about slamming it into a wall? Consider doing what this gentleman did and take the heart out the Supra and install it into a cheap Tacoma truck. The truck is now powered by a 3.0 L 2JZ inline-six that produces 975 horsepower thanks to a E85 fuel and a 7685 turbocharger. The drivetrain consists of a Turbo 400 automatic transmission and Ford 9″ rear end. The power mixed with the truck’s 3,000 lb weigh resulted in a best of 8.30 sec quarter-mile.

Source: 1320 Video