For Sale: 1972 Challenger with a Chevy V8 and 4×4 Chassis

This 1972 Dodge Challenger is for sale in Union City, California with an asking price of $28,000. The classic rides on a rides on a 1977 General Motors M1009 4×4 chassis. Under the hood sits a 5.7 L Chevy V8 with long tube headers, Quick Fuel carbuertor, high-rise intake manifold, and new radiator, alternator, fuel pump, plugs and wires. Power goes through a new 4L60E automatic transmission to a rebuilt NP205 transfer case and a Dana 44 and Dana 60 axles to four BFGoodrich KO 33/12.5/R15 tires. Owner says the build has $45K in it and has receipts to prove it.

Source: Craigslist (click here if ad disappears) via Carscoops