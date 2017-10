We wrote about this 1980 Spirit being converted into a Grassroots Motorsports $2017 Challenge race car several months ago. Since then the project has progressed and the team is ready for the challenge coming this weekend. The car’s powertrain consists of a Ford 302 ci V8 connected to a three-speed manual and 8.8″ rear end. We can’t wait to see how it performs. For more photos and progress please view the build thread.

Source: Grassroots Motorsports (build thread)