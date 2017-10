This fourth generation Toyota Supra was dropped off at Prospeed Autosports in Houston, Texas for a complete makeover. The iconic 2JZ inline-six was replaced by a billet 527 ci Hemi V8 connected to a huge Precision Pro Mod 106 mm turbocharger. The turbo supports up to 2,500 horsepower which gives you an idea of the ET and speed this is aiming for.

Source: Prospeed Autosports via Automotive Obsession