Golf R with a Turbo Inline-Five

David Lee recently ran multiple 10-sec passes at Santa Pod Raceway in his special Golf R Mk7. Under the hood sits a 2.5 L TFSI inline-five from a 2016 Audi RS3. The engine features an iron-block, CNC ported heads, and a Turbo Engineers TTE625 turbo. It made 622 horsepower (631 PS) and 579 lb-ft (786 Nm) of torque on 27.5 psi (1.9 bar) of boost and 99 RON fuel with booster. Pretty good for a car that averages 43 mpg to and from the track. The car uses the stock seven-speed direct-shift gearbox.

Source: The Turbo Engineers and VeeDubRacing via Autoevolution