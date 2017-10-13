Subaru BRZ with a Turbo F20 Inline-Four

Subaru BRZ with a Turbo F20C inline-four

Team Yellow Drift and Racing in Rakkestad, Norway is building one mean Subaru BRZ for Time Attack racing. The team purchased the 2012 BRZ RA new from Japan to replace an aging Subaru WRX race car. Powering the BRZ is a built F20C inline-four with a Garrett GTX3576R turbocharger and dry sump system. The drivetrain consists of a Hollinger RD6 six-speed sequential transmission connected to a OS Giken 1.5-way LSD and DSS 1000 hp axles. The car rides on a JRZ suspension with adjustable coilovers and custom 13×18 race slicks covering large Brembo Type 3 race brakes.

Source: Project BRZ FB page via Kamikaze Drift

