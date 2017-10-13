BMW E39 with a Turbo 4.8 L Inline-Six

BMW produced the 5-Series E39 with many engine options and the largest being the M5 model’s 4.9 L S62 V8. This BMW 528i in Melbourne, Australia has almost the same displacement with less cylinders. Under the hood sits a 4.8 L TB48DE inline-six from a Nissan Patrol Y61. These engines produce 248 hp (185 kW) and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm) of torque naturally aspirated but the sky’s the limit when built and boosted. This particular engine features JE forged pistons, PPM H-beam rods, double valve springs, titanium retainers, Supertech 1.5 mm oversize valves, beryllium copper valve seats, manganese bronze valve guides, upgraded cams, 2200 cc injectors, large turbo, and dry sump system. The drivetrain consists of a Ford 6R80 (ZF 6HP26) six-speed automatic transmission with custom bellhousing adapter and Nissan R230 rear end.

Source: Bimmer Forums (build thread) and thorpatrol via Piotr