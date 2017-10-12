Dodge Colt with a 4G63T Inline-Four and AWD Drivetrain

Daniel from That Racing Channel owns and races this 1989 Dodge Colt. Power comes from a 4G63 inline-four built by AG Autosport in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The engine features Wiseco HD pistons, GRP aluminum rods, eight Siemens 2433 injectors, and a Precision 7685 Gen 2 turbocharger. They expect the engine to easily make over 1,000 whp on E98 fuel and 60 psi of boost. The previous engine made 991 hp to the wheels on E85 and 51 psi of boost with only four injectors. Power gets to the ground through a PPG four-speed dog box connected to a 1G DSM AWD system.

An older video showing the car with the previous engine. Daniel also goes into more detail about the new engine setup.

Source: @Dan_TRC and That Racing Channel