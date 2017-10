Polish drifter Orest Michalczuk competes for the Energo Drift Team in his Nissan R33 Skyline. Power comes from a 5.0 L Boss 302 V8 with a large BorgWarner turbocharger. In our previous article Orest was hoping to produce 700 horsepower and 800 Nm (589.9 lb-ft) of torque and they exceeded their goal. The turbocharged V8 made 665 horsepower at 6,125 rpm and 816 Nm (601 lb-ft) of torque at 5,507 rpm to the rear wheels.

Source: Energo Drift Team and FMIC.pl via Piotr