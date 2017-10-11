Audi Quattro Group B Replica with a TT RS Inline-Five

David Rowe built this Audi Quattro S1 E2 replica at his company EPS Motorsport in the United Kingdom. The car was built using a front half from an Audi 80 and the back half from an Audi Quattro Coupe on top of a custom tube chassis. Power comes from a built 2.5 L TFSI O7K inline-five from an Audi TT RS. The engine features forged 11:1 CP pistsons, forged I-beam rods, custom camshafts, MoTeC M150 ECU, 1100 cc injectors, Precision 6466 turbocharger, and dry sump system. It is capable of producing 600 horsepower on 1.4 bar (20.3 psi) of boost, 800 horsepower on 1.7 bar (24.6 psi) of boost in a package that weighs 1,000 kg (2204.6 lb). The engine runs on VP Q16 (116 MON/120+ RON) race fuel and the nitrous system used for anti-lag. Power goes through a Tilton 7.25 clutch and six-speed sequential transmission. For more photos please visit Speedhunters’ article.

Source: EPS Motorsport, HP Academy, and Hillclimb Monsters