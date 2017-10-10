Toyota Starlet with a Formula Atlantic 4A-GE inline-four

Jamie Hodgins races his special Toyota Starlet KP61 under the banner of his company inGear Performance which specializes in Elite Racing transmissions. Power comes from a Formula Atlantic 1.6 L 4A-GE inline-four which produces 200 horsepower at the wheels. The engine runs a modified 16v head, Wosner pistons, TRD rods, TRD throttle bodies, Haltech ECU PS2000 ECU, and dry sump system. The drivetrain consists of an Elite Racing IL200 six-speed sequential transmission, carbon fiber driveshaft, and Toyota rear end. Jamie runs a sensor on the gearbox actuator telling the Haltech ECU to cut ignition for upshifts and a cable connected to the shifter manually blips the throttle for downshifts.

Source: inGear Performance, Jimtune311, and HP Academy