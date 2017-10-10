Mercedes CLK with a Twin-Turbo RB20 inline-six

When this 2000 Mercedes CLK 230 rolled out of the factory it came with a supercharged 2.3 L M111.974 inline-four and five-speed automatic transmission. However Gerald Roche had plans to drift in the car and would go in a different direction with the powertrain. The engine was replaced with a 2.0 L RB20 inline-six connected to a five-speed manual transmission. The engine produces 300 horsepower thank to a RB26 twin-turbo system. The rear was upgraded with a Nissan R32 subframe and LSD. Inside the cabin you find a full roll cage along with bracing through out the chassis.

Source: Gerald Roche FB album via Kamikaze Drift