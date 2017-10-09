Chrysler 300 with a Viper V10

This 1962 Chrysler 300 was built by Classic Car Studio in St. Louis, Missouri. Lead fabricator Scott France spent a lot of time cutting and fabricating new metal to turn this classic into a serious performer. Under the hood sits a 2nd Gen (SR II) 8.0 L Viper V10 which produces 450 hp (340 kW) and 490 lb-ft (660 N·m) of torque in factory setup. Replacing the factory drivetrain is a T-56 six-speed manual transmission with Centerforce clutch connected to a John’s Industries Ford 9″ rear end with 4.11 gears. Under the car you find RideTech Air Ride suspension, Wilwood disc brakes, and U.S. Mags wheels. For more photos of the build please visit the project’s page.

Source: Classic Car Studio