Toyota 86 with a BMW V10 Update

Teams are putting the final touches on their race cars with World Time Attack Challenge 2017 about a week away. One such company is Zoom Garage located outside of Melbourne, Australia. They will be racing a Toyota 86 with a BMW 5.0 L S85B50 V10 in the Open Class. They recently shared some videos of the coupe on the dyno being tuned. The dyno screen shows two power levels with the highest being 326.4 kW (437.71 hp). For more photos please view our previous article.

Source: Zoom Garage FB page