Thor is a Billet 4.0 L Inline-Four Capable of 1500+ hp

Elmer Racing is a company in Finland that specializes in custom racing components. For several months they have been releasing details on their custom 4.0 L (3974 cc) inline-four they call Thor which will reliably produce over 1,500 horsepower. The engine is designed for top classes in time attack and hill climb racing. The engine costs €120,000 ($140,490) and will ship in first quarter of 2018. One of the first race teams using the engine is Rod Pobestek’s Porsche 968 RP968 in World Time Attack Challenge Pro class. However Rob’s team is making a few changes to the engine including a billet head that will retain Porsche architecture. They will also run the engine at a conservative 8,500 rpm but Elmer Racing plans on testing to 10,000 rpm.

Source: Elmer Racing FB page and PR Technology FB page via Piotr