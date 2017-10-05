Hot Rod Garage Swaps a Ford V8 into a MGB

Tony and Lucky from Hot Rod Garage decide to swap some American torque into a light British chassis. They started with a 1964 MGB race car with fiberglass panels that weighs 1,260 lb without an engine and transmission. Then they will power the little roadster with a 5.0 L V8 and five-speed manual transmission from a 1986 Ford Mustang. The V8 from the factory made 200 horsepower and 285 lb-ft of torque however with a few upgrades it will make 250 horsepower. Although the 5.0 L V8 is a compact package the MGB needed to go under the knife so it would fit. Watch as this wild roadster comes to life.

Source: Hot Rod Garage