Craig Wick from Wicked Fabrication stopped by Jay Leno’s Garage to show off the 1951 Ford they built for Bruce Leven. The powertrain consists of a Lincoln 368 V8, Tremec five-speed manual transmission, and quick-change rear end with 3.91 gears. Listen as Craig explains all was the work done to the coupe and then the engine as Jay opens it up on the road.

Source: Jay Leno’s Garage