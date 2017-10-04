AWD Golf with 1151 hp Inline-Four

Boba Motoring is know for building and tuning powerful Volkswagen Golfs. This time they are back with a video showing a Golf Mk1 they tuned setting a record at Race 1000 half-mil event. Powering the car is a turbocharged 2.0 L 16v inline-four that produces 1,151 horsepower and 1,039 Nm (766.22 lb-ft) connected to a 4Motion AWD system. The combination has proven to be fast and the little Golf didn’t disappoint. On the first run with the boost turned down to 940 horsepower, it went 308.359 km/h (191.60 mph) making it the fastest four-cylinder in Germany. They planned on a second run at full boost but couldn’t because another competitor spilled oil down the track.

Source: Boba Motoring