Al and Woody from The Skid Factory started a new project on a friend’s 1970 Ford Fairlane. The goal is to replace the entire powertrain with a 4.0 L 1UZ V8 with a T66 turbocharger, A340 automatic transmission, and late-model Falcon rear end with a LSD. In this episode the team removes the factory powertrain and test fit the 1UZ V8 in the engine bay.

Source: MCMTV2 and The Skid Factory