For Sale: Toyota Mark II with a V12

This 1994 Toyota Mark II is for sale on Facebook in Perth, Australia with an asking price of $12,500. Under the hood sits a 5.0 L 1GZ-FE V12 connected to a four-speed automatic transmission both taken from a 1997 GZG50 Century. Out back sits a Torsen limited-slip differential from a Toyota Chaser JZX100. Other upgrades include transmission cooler, JZX100 Series 2 front and rear subframes, Century GZG50 four-piston disc brakes, and aftermarket coilovers.

Source: Toymods Car Club via Yota Nation