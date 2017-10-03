For Sale: 1989 Volvo 240 with a 5.3 L LSx V8

When you click on links to various merchants in this article and make a purchase, this can result in Engine Swap Depot earning a commission.
This 1989 Volvo 240 DL is for sale on eBay in Tucson, Arizona with no reserve. Legacy Classic Trucks in Driggs, Idaho built the “Battle Wagon” with upgraded powertrain, suspension, fuel system, and exhaust systems. Under the hood sits a 5.3 L LC9 V8 that produces 315-320 horsepower and 335 lb-ft of torque. The drivetrain consists of a 6L90E six-speed automatic transmission and factory Volvo rear end with a LSD. The suspension is custom-built for off-road use and includes a 2″ lift with adjustable coilovers.
Full Stats:
Engine:
- 2010 5.3 L LC9 aluminum-block V8
- fabricated motor mount brackets
- custom air intake and filter
- Holley fuel regulator and new custom fuel pump
- IPD oil pan shield
Drivetrain:
- 6L90E six-speed automatic transmission
- Corvette shifter, with manual tap shifting and digital gear display
- balanced driveshaft
- stock Volvo rear end with LSD
Suspension:
- custom built for off-road
- 2-inch lift over stock
- front:
- custom coilover system with adjustable ride height
- new front bushings and ball joints
- new IPD sway bar and links
- IPD upper strut brace
- adjustable strut mounts
- modified K member to accommodate the engine size
- rear:
- IPD Adjustable Panhard bar
- drop straps on rear axle to limit rear suspension travel
- Billstein shocks
- adjustable height coil springs
- IPD upper arms and sway bar
Exhaust:
- dual catalytic converters
- custom Borla exhaust
Brakes:
- front: new rotors and larger Mazda calipers
- rear: new rotors and factory calipers
Wheels:
- BF Goodrich KO2 215/75/R15 All-Terrain tires
Other Improvements:
- Fully functional ice-cold air conditioning
- Rod Davis aluminum radiator with dual electric cooling fans
- Alpine stereo deck with Bluetooth and handsfree phone connection
- 6.5” front speakers and 6”x9” rear speakers
- Tow hitch with trailer light wiring
- Hella rally lights on the front bumper
- Wet Okole waterproof seat covers in front
