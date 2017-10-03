For Sale: 1989 Volvo 240 with a 5.3 L LSx V8

When you click on links to various merchants in this article and make a purchase, this can result in Engine Swap Depot earning a commission.

This 1989 Volvo 240 DL is for sale on eBay in Tucson, Arizona with no reserve. Legacy Classic Trucks in Driggs, Idaho built the “Battle Wagon” with upgraded powertrain, suspension, fuel system, and exhaust systems. Under the hood sits a 5.3 L LC9 V8 that produces 315-320 horsepower and 335 lb-ft of torque. The drivetrain consists of a 6L90E six-speed automatic transmission and factory Volvo rear end with a LSD. The suspension is custom-built for off-road use and includes a 2″ lift with adjustable coilovers.

Full Stats:

Engine:

2010 5.3 L LC9 aluminum-block V8

fabricated motor mount brackets

custom air intake and filter

Holley fuel regulator and new custom fuel pump

IPD oil pan shield

Drivetrain:

6L90E six-speed automatic transmission

Corvette shifter, with manual tap shifting and digital gear display

balanced driveshaft

stock Volvo rear end with LSD

Suspension:

custom built for off-road

2-inch lift over stock

front:

custom coilover system with adjustable ride height

new front bushings and ball joints

new IPD sway bar and links

IPD upper strut brace

adjustable strut mounts

modified K member to accommodate the engine size

rear:

IPD Adjustable Panhard bar

drop straps on rear axle to limit rear suspension travel

Billstein shocks

adjustable height coil springs

IPD upper arms and sway bar

Exhaust:

dual catalytic converters

custom Borla exhaust

Brakes:

front: new rotors and larger Mazda calipers

rear: new rotors and factory calipers

Wheels:

BF Goodrich KO2 215/75/R15 All-Terrain tires

Other Improvements:

Fully functional ice-cold air conditioning

Rod Davis aluminum radiator with dual electric cooling fans

Alpine stereo deck with Bluetooth and handsfree phone connection

6.5” front speakers and 6”x9” rear speakers

Tow hitch with trailer light wiring

Hella rally lights on the front bumper

Wet Okole waterproof seat covers in front

Source: eBay (ESD may earn a commision when a product is purchased from this link)