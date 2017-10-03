Audi S4 with a 1000 whp RS4 V6

Hannover Hardcore in Germany built this Audi S4 B5 to be one of the most powerful Audi sedans around. The S4 B5 came from the factory with a twin-turbo 2.7 L V6 that produced 261 hp and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) and the RS4 B5 came with a similar albeit more powerful twin-turbo 2.7 L V6 that made 375 hp and 325 lb-ft (440 Nm). Although this particular S4 sedan runs a RS4 engine it has been rebuilt with stronger internals and stroked to 3.0 liters. Thanks to the stronger materials and increased displacement it makes 1,000 horsepower to the rear wheels on E85 fuel and 2.4-2.5 bar (34.8-36.2 psi) of boost. The car reached 294 km/h (182.6 mph) on only 2.0 bar (29 psi) of boost.

Source: Hannover Hardcore via Carscoops