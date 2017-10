Steven Oliveira‘s very fast Honda Civic called “Section 8” just joined the 7-sec club and set a record at FastFest Live with a 7.88 sec at 186.77 mph quarter-mile. The Civic is able to achieve this thanks to a built 2.0 L K20 inline-four that makes 1,000 horsepower. The engine features a JBR Engines K-Series block, 4P Pro TSX ported cylinder head, and 72 mm turbocharger. Power goes to all four slicks through a custom AWD system.

Source: @Stevo_clm and nyce1s