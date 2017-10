We covered the LoveFab 1993 Honda Civic last week and now we have some video of it racing. Even though the car has a new owner, Cody Loveland got behind the steering wheel one more time to race it at Empire Hill Climb. Popping out of the hood is a turbocharged J32 V6 that produces 450 horsepower. Watch Cody’s run that resulted in the Civic taking 2nd in class and 5th overall.

Source: Hillclimb Monsters