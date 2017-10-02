Custom Motorcycle with a Twin-Turbo BMW V8 Update 3

It’s been several months since our last update on ProBoost‘s custom BMW-powered motorcycle. Since then they completed the electrical work, dyno tune and test drive. The bikes consists of a custom frame and a twin-turbo 4.0 L BMW M60B40 V8. There is no word yet on power output. Enjoy the wild creation making noises below and remember you can purchased their extra frame if you would like to make your own.

Source: Proboost FB page and Rainer Yucel