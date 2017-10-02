Peugeot 206 with Two Suzuki Motorcycle Engines

Kresimir Sauerbrunn races his custom Peugeot 206 built by DAK Motorsport in hill climb events in Europe. The car features a carbon fiber body on a custom tube chassis which accounts for the car’s 850 kg (1873.8 lb) weight. In the front and back of the car sits a 1.0 L inline-four and six-speed transmission from a Suzuki GSX-R100 motorcycle. Each engine produces 195 horsepower for a total of 390 horsepower. You can enjoy the sights and sounds dual engines produce in the videos below.

Source: Kresimir Sauerbrunn FB album and Hillclimb Monsters