This 1991 Toyota 4Runner was built to go off-roading. Power comes from a 4.0 L 1UZ-FE V8 cooled by a rear mounted radiator. Behind the engine sits a manual valve body automatic transmission and Marlin Crawler 2:28 transfer case. FJ80 axles with 4.56 gears are found front and rear to turn the large 39.5/13.5/15 Irock tires. The SUV rides on a 110″ wheelbase with long arm 4-link suspension in the front and rear with F-O-A Viper 3-stage coilovers.

Source: eBay