Toyota MR2 with a Supercharged V6

Matt Farah has tested several Toyota MR2s in his One-Take series however he says this might be the last one. Brian Tullio stopped by with his 1993 MR2 he purchased with a 3.0 L 1MZ-FE V6 from a 1999 Camry. Although the previous owner completed the swap, Brian still did a lot of work so it would be dependable and meet California smog standards. The engine produces an estimated 300 horsepower thanks to a TRD supercharger with a smaller pulley and Supra turbo injectors. Other upgrades include BC Racing coilovers and MR2 turbo brakes.

Source: The Smoking Tire