Geo Tracker with a Twin-Turbo V8

Vinnie Barbone’s 1995 Geo Tracker called “Project Samsquanch” is probably the fastest mini SUV on earth. Power comes from a BluePrint Engines Chevy 454 ci small-block V8 with a full Holley EFI system and two BorgWarner 6676 turbochargers. The engine produces 900 horsepower to the wheels on conservative 10 psi of boost. Behind the engine sits a Rossler 2-speed Powerglide automatic transmission and Ford 9″ rear end. Vinnie knew the suspension would need a lot of work to stand a change on the track. In the front you find a Chris Alston Chassisworks Mustang II suspension, Mustang Fox body four-link in the rear, and the wheelbase increased four inches. Inside the cab is a 7.50-rated roll cage which should give you an idea of where Vinnie is going with this creation.

Source: Project Samsquanch FB page, Roadkill, and 1320 Video