How a LSx V12 is Made Video

V12LS made their first LSx V12 engines by cutting and welding two engine blocks together. The 519 ci V12 made 624 horsepower to the hubs in Quality Custom Ride’s 1967 Camaro. However the V12LS team’s next move is building one-piece aluminum and iron blocks. The one-piece block’s displacement is 580 ci (9.5 L). The team’s goal is to make 1,000 horsepower from a naturally aspirated engine with forged internals on pump fuel. Then the team plans on seeing what the motor can do with forced induction. Watch as Fullboost shows the engine blocks creation.

Source: Fullboost