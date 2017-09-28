For Sale: 1985 Buick Regal with a Turbo 2.3 L Inline-Four

This 1985 Buick Regal is for sale in San Antonio, Texas with an asking price of $4,800. Under the hood sits a Ford 2.3 L inline-four with a Holley 600 cfm blow-through carburetor, 50 trim turbocharger with water/alcohol injection, and PerTronix Flame-Thrower HEI module and coil. The drivetrain consists of a C4 three-speed automatic transmission with oil cooler and 10-bolt rear end with Posi 4.10 gears. The sale also includes an extra 2.3 L short block, cylinder head, and forged turbo dish pistons.

Source: Craigslist (click here if ad disappears) via BangShift