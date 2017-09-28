BMW M3 E46 with a Viper V10

The BMW M3 E46 came from the factory with a 3.2 L S54B32 inline-six that produced 333-338 horsepower and 262-269 lb-ft (355-365 Nm) of torque depending on if it was an US or EU model. One gentleman from the country of Georgia decided that wasn’t enough power, displacement, or cylinders. His solution is replacing the inline-six with a 3rd generation 8.3 L V10 from either a Dodge Viper or Ram SRT-10. This increases the coupe’s power to 500-510 horsepower and 525-535 lb-ft (712-725 Nm) of torque. Behind the engine sits a T-56 six-speed manual transmission. If you have more information about this project please contact us or leave a comment.

