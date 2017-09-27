Volvo PV444 with a BMW Inline-Six

When Jimmy Blom found a 1953 Volvo PV444 in a forest it was heavily rusted. Although many people would avoid such a badly damaged body, Jimmy would resurrect it into something special. He started by replacing the rotted metal with fresh panels and figured while he was at it, split the body down the middle and widen it by 15 cm (5.9 in). The body was finished with custom fiberglass rear fenders and black paint. The car’s powertrain consists of a 3.0 L S50B30 inline-six from a BMW M3 E36 with accompanying ZF manual transmission and Torsen differential. The engine’s power has been slightly increased to 300 horsepower. Helping the car stop is a set of Porsche Cayenne calipers with Volvo XC90 rotors in front and Volvo 240 calipers with Volvo 940 rotors in back. All told Jimmy spent about 2,000 hours to complete the project and probably spend a lot more enjoying it.

Source: Garaget.org and Bilsport