Scion FR-S with a turbo EJ25 flat-four

Andre Simon from HP Academy stopped by Tuned by N8 and talked with Nathan about the Greddy Scion Racing FR-S. Nathan explains when the car was developed in 2012 there wasn’t as much data on the 2.0 L 4U-GSE/FA20 flat-four to produce the power level they wanted so the team went with a package they knew well, the Subaru EJ25 flat-four. The 2.57 L Cosworth CS600 engine produces 550-600 horsepower thanks to a E85 fuel and a Garrett M33 turbocharger making 25 psi of boost. Behind the engine sits a G-Force GSR sequential transmission and OS Giken 2-way LSD.

Source: HP Academy via Piotr