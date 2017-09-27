Custom Fiat 500 with an Alfa Romeo 4C Inline-Four

Gram Torino Engineering calls their Fiat 500 creation “Giannini 350 GP Anniversario” to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Italian tuner Giannini. The car features a carbon fiber body with pushrod suspension and Öhlins coilovers. In the back of the car sits a turbocharged 1.75 L inline-four from an Alfa Romeo 4C. The all-aluminum engine produces 350 horsepower through a traditional manual transmission or the 4C’s six-speed TCT dual dry clutch transmission. Behind the wheels you will find Brembo disc brakes with six-piston calipers in front and four-piston calipers in rear. The company is making 100 cars with a price tag of €150,000 ($176,346).

Source: 19Bozzy92