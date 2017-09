There are unique swaps and then there are projects like this 1994 Ford F-150 project. If you look under the hood you will find an empty engine bay because the truck is now powered by a 1600 cc Volkswagen flat-four and four-speed manual transmission. The engine is visible though a cut hole in the bed. If anyone knows more about this project please contact us or leave a comment.

Source: Bryan Michaud via Jalopnik