Ken Block is back with more Gymkhana. This time around he drifts his 1965 Ford Mustang Hoonicorn RTR up Pikes Peak. Ken uses all the 1,400 horsepower being produced by a Roush Yates 410 ci (6.7 liter) V8 running methanol fuel and 21 psi of boost from two turbochargers. You can see how they filmed it at Speedhunters or just sit back and enjoy the sights and sounds.

Source: Toyo Tire USA and Ken Block FB page