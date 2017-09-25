1993 Civic with a Turbo V6

Cody Loveland built this 1993 Civic hatch for time attack racing several years ago at his company LoveFab. He replaced the factory engine and transmission for a 3.2 L J32A2 V8 and factory six-speed manual from an Acura CL Type-S. Increasing the displacement and cylinder count wasn’t enough for Cody so he installed a Garrett GTX3576R turbocharger, ID1000 injectors, and water-to-air intercooler. This resulted in 377 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque to the wheels from 3,000 rpm to redline on pump gas. Cody sold the car in 2014 and the new owner recently completed the next phase in this project’s evolution. The new changes included a full roll cage, Driveshaft Shop Level 5.9 axles, 5-lug conversion, Wilwood six-piston calipers and 12.8″ rotors (front brakes), and aero work by Affinity Aerodynamics. They finished with a set of 18×13″ HRE wheels with Toyo Tires 335/710/18 wheels from Cody’s Enviate Hypercar. The recent changes resulted in a 2nd place finish in class and 5th overall at Empire Hill Climb.

A post shared by Beastie Hatchback (@beastie_hatch) on Sep 16, 2017 at 2:47pm PDT

Source: @Beastie_Hatch and LoveFab FB page