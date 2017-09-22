1973 Plymouth Duster on a C6 Corvette Chassis

Gordie Rutkowski was given a 1973 Plymouth Duster with a Slant-6 engine when he was young. Over the years he upgraded the power first with a 318 ci V8 and then a nitrous big-block Chrysler V8. After many years of the car sitting in pieces it was a good friend who suggested rebuilding it with a Corvette parts. After the friend passed away Gordie decided to go all in on the project. He contacted Cleveland Power and Performance for a C6 Corvette rolling chassis with a LS2 V8 and T-56 six-speed manual. To get the Duster body to fit over the Corvette chassis, the rear wheels were moved back, front cradle moved forward, and engine moved back. The powertrain remains completely stock except for a new clutch.

Source: BangShift and Gearhead Next Door via Piotr