1975 Porsche 911 with a 3.8 L flat-six

Patrick Motorsports completed work on a 1975 Porsche 911 for one lucky customer. The sports car received a body off restoration along with many upgraded parts.

The body received a full 1973 911 RSR conversion. The changes included RSR front and rear bumper covers, lower front splitter, and Dansk 9-inch front flares and 11-inch rear flares.

For the suspension Patrick Motorsports went with a 935 RSR rear spring plate set, lightweight front control arms and crossmember, rear swaybar, front strut mount set, and adjustable coilovers on every corner. Large 993 Turbo “Big Red” calipers and drilled rotors replaced the factory brakes.

The engine is a 3.6 L 993 flat-six increased to 3.8 liters controlled by a Motronic ECU. It features Mahle 11.5:1 compression pistons and cylinders, Pauter 993 Turbo connecting rods, solid rocker arm valve control conversion, Web Cam Super Sport cams, 8 mm titanium valve retainers and racing valve springs.

The drivetrain consists of a 915 transaxle with a 225 mm flywheel, Stage 1 lightweight aluminum clutch, and limited slip diff.

Source: Patrick Motorsports