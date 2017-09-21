1982 Starlet with a Nitrous and Turbo 2ZZ Inline-Four

This 1982 Toyota Starlet was built by VHTRacing Engineering in Finland. Power comes from a very strong 1.8 L 2ZZ-GE inline-four capable of 450 horsepower thanks to a turbocharger and 2-stage nitrous kit. The engine features Mahle forged pistons and rods, Darton sleeves, dry sump with custom oil pan, and Toyota’s VVTL-i technology. Behind the engine sits Tilton clutch connected to an Altezza RS J160 six-speed transmission and modified 8″ Hiace LSD rear axle. Improved handling comes from Koni Motorsport dampers, adjustable 4-link rear suspension, and Porsche 987 S brakes. More photos of the build are found in the project’s FB album 1, album 2, album 3, and album 4.

Source: VHTRacing Engineering via Kamikaze Drift