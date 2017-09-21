Building a 1972 Hilux with a MX-5 Powertrain

James Robinson from Driftworks is building a 1972 Toyota Hilux he imported from South Africa. The truck originally came with a 1.6 L inline-four and manual transmission with a column shifter. James decided to swap out the aging engine, drivetrain, suspension, and brakes with components from a Mazda MX-5 NB. The Mazda 1.8 L BP-series inline-four will be boosted thanks to a G19 Engineering turbo kit, Subaru TD04 turbocharger, and Motorsport Electronics ME221 ECU. Behind the engine sits a five-speed manual transmission and LSD rear end. The truck is also receiving the front and rear MSX-5 subframes giving it full independent suspension and disc brakes. Listen as the team explains the project or follow the built thread at DriftWorks.

Source: Driftworks and DriftWorks build thread