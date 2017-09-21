For Sale: BMW M6 with a Six-Rotor

The amazing BMW M6 project we covered many times is finished and for sale. The car is located in Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa and you need to call for the price. Under the hood sits a crazy 3.9 L six-rotor peripheral ported and built by KiwiRE and assembled and tuned by AJ Racing. Last month the car was on the dyno and the engine produced 357 kW (478.74 hp) to the wheels at only 5,500 rpm. Another six-rotor built by PPRE made 813 hp and 530 lb-ft to the wheels at higher rpm. The drivetrain consists of a Samsonas six-speed sequential transmission with flat shift option, Exedy triple plate clutch, and factory M6 rear end. Hopefully the current owner or fortunate future owner posts videos of it having fun.

Full Stats:

Vehicle:

2006 BMW M6 E65

Engine:

balanced and peripheral ported six-rotor built by Alec Bell at KiwiRE

engine assembled and tuned by Arthur Joubert at AJ Racing

Peterson 5 stage dry sump with a 10 liter oil tank

550 cc primary and secondary

Microtech LT16 with flat shift facility – 2x X6 boxes

Drivetrain:

Samsonas six-speed sequential transmission with flat shift option

Exedy triple plate clutch with ceramic plates

factory M6 rear end and differential

Fuel:

Standard M6 prime pump

Secondary pump 2x 044 Bosch pump feeding primary and secondary individually with Aeromotive mechanical pump in line

Exhaust:

Primary is 1.3 m x 2 inch x 1.5 stainless

Secondary is 4 x 2 mm

Cooling:

Oil 2x sea trap oil coolers with 8 inch Davis fans

Two radiators 16 inch fan and 150 l/m electronic pump

Suspension:

KW Variant 3 V3 coilovers

Brakes:

Front:

Vari 10-piston calipers

standard cross drilled disc

Rear:

Vari 4-piston calipers

standard cross drilled disc

Body:

Aerofunction Carbon AF-1 Hood

Aerofunction AF-2 Wide Body Front Bumper

Aerofunction AF-2 Widebody front lip

APR Rear wing

Custom built rear diffuser

APR wing mirrors

Wheels:

Rotiform SNA Concave 3 piece with hidden hardware

Matte Black Face & Gloss black lips

front 19×9.5j ET15

rear 19×11 ET20

Source: Warren Roger FB post