For Sale: BMW M6 with a Six-Rotor

The amazing BMW M6 project we covered many times is finished and for sale. The car is located in Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa and you need to call for the price. Under the hood sits a crazy 3.9 L six-rotor peripheral ported and built by KiwiRE and assembled and tuned by AJ Racing. Last month the car was on the dyno and the engine produced 357 kW (478.74 hp) to the wheels at only 5,500 rpm. Another six-rotor built by PPRE made 813 hp and 530 lb-ft to the wheels at higher rpm. The drivetrain consists of a Samsonas six-speed sequential transmission with flat shift option, Exedy triple plate clutch, and factory M6 rear end. Hopefully the current owner or fortunate future owner posts videos of it having fun.
Full Stats:
Vehicle:
- 2006 BMW M6 E65
Engine:
- balanced and peripheral ported six-rotor built by Alec Bell at KiwiRE
- engine assembled and tuned by Arthur Joubert at AJ Racing
- Peterson 5 stage dry sump with a 10 liter oil tank
- 550 cc primary and secondary
- Microtech LT16 with flat shift facility – 2x X6 boxes
Drivetrain:
- Samsonas six-speed sequential transmission with flat shift option
- Exedy triple plate clutch with ceramic plates
- factory M6 rear end and differential
Fuel:
- Standard M6 prime pump
- Secondary pump 2x 044 Bosch pump feeding primary and secondary individually with Aeromotive mechanical pump in line
Exhaust:
- Primary is 1.3 m x 2 inch x 1.5 stainless
- Secondary is 4 x 2 mm
Cooling:
- Oil 2x sea trap oil coolers with 8 inch Davis fans
- Two radiators 16 inch fan and 150 l/m electronic pump
Suspension:
- KW Variant 3 V3 coilovers
Brakes:
- Front:
- Vari 10-piston calipers
- standard cross drilled disc
- Rear:
- Vari 4-piston calipers
- standard cross drilled disc
Body:
- Aerofunction Carbon AF-1 Hood
- Aerofunction AF-2 Wide Body Front Bumper
- Aerofunction AF-2 Widebody front lip
- APR Rear wing
- Custom built rear diffuser
- APR wing mirrors
Wheels:
- Rotiform SNA Concave 3 piece with hidden hardware
- Matte Black Face & Gloss black lips
- front 19×9.5j ET15
- rear 19×11 ET20
Source: Warren Roger FB post
Leave a Reply