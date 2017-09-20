AWD 1968 Camaro Goes 7.834

Marcin Blauth’s 1968 Camaro is very fast thanks to a lot of horsepower and an AWD drivetain. In our first article published in 2015, his best quarter-mile was 8.447 sec at 260.05 km/h (161.58 mph). Since then Marcin continues to work on the car and recently set a new personal best at Turboscheune Test & Tune. It took several passes while adjusting the boost and tuning but he finally made his best pass of 7.834 sec at 284.8 km/h (176.96 mph). The Camaro runs a twin-turbo small-block Chevy V8 connected to an automatic transmission and Typhoon AWD system.

Source: VTG FB page and VTG via Piotr