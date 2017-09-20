For Sale: RWD 1995 Impreza with a Ford 302 V8

When you click on links to various merchants in this article and make a purchase, this can result in Engine Swap Depot earning a commission.

This 1995 Subaru Impreza is for sale on eBay with a starting big of $9,999 or buy-it-now for $14,500 in Vallejo, California. The project took six years to complete and has over 100 hours of fabrication. It was built specifically for drifting which is why it’s RWD only. The previous engine was a SR20DET inline-four and after it blew the current owner went with a Ford 302 V8. The drivetrain consists of a T5 five-speed manual transmission, custom one-piece driveshaft and STI R180 welded rear end. There are a few issues a future daily driver might want to fix such as speedometer, fuel gauge, front turn signals are not connected, fluctuating idle, minor oil leak, no hood prop or parking brake, and a fixed position racing seat. For more photos please view the SuperStreet’s article or the very detailed build thread.

Full Stats:

Engine:

Ford EFI 302 5.0 (V8)

extrude-honed intake

Custom oil pan

A9L ECU

Bee R* rev-limiter

MSD 6AL ignition system

Drivetrain:

Ford T5 transmission

RAM hydraulic throwout bearing

Exedy Stage 2 clutch

Fidanza 13lbs flywheel

Pro 5.0 shifter

Hurst shifter and shifter handle

Custom 1-piece driveshaft

STi R180 (welded) rear differential

Driveshaft Shop 800hp conversion rear axles

Exhaust:

JBA Firecone shorty headers

Custom 2 1/4″ exhaust

Borla GT500 muffler

Fuel:

Denso Supra TT fuel pump

Nissan Z32 fuel filter

BBK fuel pressure regulator

Cooling:

Custom Howe Racing radiator

Custom radiator hoses

Custom radiator fan shroud

16″ Spal fan

3qt Canton Racing accusump

Wiring:

Custom engine and chassis harness

Suspension:

Fortune-Auto 500 Series coilovers (8k/6k)

Perrin Performance PSRS kit

Custom roll center/bump-steer kit

Whiteline steering rack bushings

95′ Impreza FWD steering rack (for increased steering angle)

Phenix Industries power steering plumbing/fittings

Custom FLCA; Custom front crossmember

Custom engine/transmission mounting

Custom steering linkage/steering shaft

STi drilled and modified front knuckles

STi rear subframe (solid bushings)

Whiteline poly differential mounts

adjustable rear lateral links

plated frame rails

Custom DOM front bash bar

Custom 8-Point rollcage (1.75″ DOM)

Brakes:

STi Brembo/hub/spindle conversion F/R

PowerSlot rotors

StopTech pads

StopTech SS brake lines

CNC hydraulic handbrake

Tilton 600 Series pedals (converted to manual brakes)

Tilton 75 Series master cylinders

Wheels/Tires:

Front:

XXR 530

17×8.25 +20

225/45/17 Falken 615K

Rear:

XXR 530

18×9.75 +20

245/40/18 Triangle TR968

Body:

1999 Impreza facelift front-end conversion

DEPO headlights

Lamin-X headlight/taillight tint

JDM GC8 front grille

tub’d rear wheel wells

HT-Auto sideskirts and front lip

JDM rear spats

ABW Design duckbill spoiler

B-Magic 40mm overfenders F/R

Grimmspeed antenna delete

Interior:

2002 WRX dashboard

2002 WRX gauge cluster

Custom switch panel

AutoMeter UltraLite gauges

Custom transmission tunnel

Sparco kill-switch

DPI steering hub/quick-release

Pro-Grip 15″ aluminum steering wheel

Longacre rear view mirror

Longacre steering wheel hook

Recaro Profi driver seat

STi passenger seat

Sabelt 5-point driver safety harness

Sabelt 4-point passenger safety harness

Source: eBay and SuperStreet via BangShift