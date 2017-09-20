For Sale: RWD 1995 Impreza with a Ford 302 V8

This 1995 Subaru Impreza is for sale on eBay with a starting big of $9,999 or buy-it-now for $14,500 in Vallejo, California. The project took six years to complete and has over 100 hours of fabrication. It was built specifically for drifting which is why it’s RWD only. The previous engine was a SR20DET inline-four and after it blew the current owner went with a Ford 302 V8. The drivetrain consists of a T5 five-speed manual transmission, custom one-piece driveshaft and STI R180 welded rear end. There are a few issues a future daily driver might want to fix such as speedometer, fuel gauge, front turn signals are not connected, fluctuating idle, minor oil leak, no hood prop or parking brake, and a fixed position racing seat. For more photos please view the SuperStreet’s article or the very detailed build thread.
Full Stats:
Engine:
- Ford EFI 302 5.0 (V8)
- extrude-honed intake
- Custom oil pan
- A9L ECU
- Bee R* rev-limiter
- MSD 6AL ignition system
Drivetrain:
- Ford T5 transmission
- RAM hydraulic throwout bearing
- Exedy Stage 2 clutch
- Fidanza 13lbs flywheel
- Pro 5.0 shifter
- Hurst shifter and shifter handle
- Custom 1-piece driveshaft
- STi R180 (welded) rear differential
- Driveshaft Shop 800hp conversion rear axles
Exhaust:
- JBA Firecone shorty headers
- Custom 2 1/4″ exhaust
- Borla GT500 muffler
Fuel:
- Denso Supra TT fuel pump
- Nissan Z32 fuel filter
- BBK fuel pressure regulator
Cooling:
- Custom Howe Racing radiator
- Custom radiator hoses
- Custom radiator fan shroud
- 16″ Spal fan
- 3qt Canton Racing accusump
Wiring:
- Custom engine and chassis harness
Suspension:
- Fortune-Auto 500 Series coilovers (8k/6k)
- Perrin Performance PSRS kit
- Custom roll center/bump-steer kit
- Whiteline steering rack bushings
- 95′ Impreza FWD steering rack (for increased steering angle)
- Phenix Industries power steering plumbing/fittings
- Custom FLCA; Custom front crossmember
- Custom engine/transmission mounting
- Custom steering linkage/steering shaft
- STi drilled and modified front knuckles
- STi rear subframe (solid bushings)
- Whiteline poly differential mounts
- adjustable rear lateral links
- plated frame rails
- Custom DOM front bash bar
- Custom 8-Point rollcage (1.75″ DOM)
Brakes:
- STi Brembo/hub/spindle conversion F/R
- PowerSlot rotors
- StopTech pads
- StopTech SS brake lines
- CNC hydraulic handbrake
- Tilton 600 Series pedals (converted to manual brakes)
- Tilton 75 Series master cylinders
Wheels/Tires:
- Front:
- XXR 530
- 17×8.25 +20
- 225/45/17 Falken 615K
- Rear:
- XXR 530
- 18×9.75 +20
- 245/40/18 Triangle TR968
Body:
- 1999 Impreza facelift front-end conversion
- DEPO headlights
- Lamin-X headlight/taillight tint
- JDM GC8 front grille
- tub’d rear wheel wells
- HT-Auto sideskirts and front lip
- JDM rear spats
- ABW Design duckbill spoiler
- B-Magic 40mm overfenders F/R
- Grimmspeed antenna delete
Interior:
- 2002 WRX dashboard
- 2002 WRX gauge cluster
- Custom switch panel
- AutoMeter UltraLite gauges
- Custom transmission tunnel
- Sparco kill-switch
- DPI steering hub/quick-release
- Pro-Grip 15″ aluminum steering wheel
- Longacre rear view mirror
- Longacre steering wheel hook
- Recaro Profi driver seat
- STi passenger seat
- Sabelt 5-point driver safety harness
- Sabelt 4-point passenger safety harness
