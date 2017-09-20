BMW E9 with a M5 Powertrain

When MKO V8 in Wörth an der Isar, Germany joined the classic styling of a BMW 3.0 CS with M5 performance they created the ultimate driving experience. Under the hood sits a 4.9 L S62B50 V8 from a M5 E39 that produces 431 horsepower (321.4 kW) and 369 lb-ft (499.7 Nm) of torque. The drivetrain also used parts from the M5 E39 consisting of a Getrag type D six-speed manual transmission connected to a rear end with a LSD. Even the suspension and brakes were sourced from the M5 E39. The front suspension uses MacPherson struts while the rear is a multi-link setup with KW adjustable coilovers on each corner. Behind the front wheels are 345 mm rotors with six-piston calipers and 328 mm rotors with four-piston calipers behind the rear.

Source: MKO V8 via Restomod Central