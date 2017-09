This BMW E90 WTCC was filmed testing on a track day at Autodromo Internazionale in Imola, Italy. The car is driven by Vincenzo Cencini for the Cencini Sport Cars Garage and competes in World Touring Car Championship. Under the hood sits a 2.3 L S14 inline-four taken from an E30 DTM race car. The engine produces 320 horsepower at 8,200 rpm. Watch as Vincenzo takes the car around the tack and makes the engine sing.

Source: Italian Super Car Video